Berwick Thought for the Week article: Books and patience

I have been very excited over the past few months waiting for the new bookshop in Berwick to open.

Most clergy seem to have a healthy obsession with books, though I’d suspect a lot of clergy families would dispute the ‘healthy’ part of that assertion.

We like to have books that were once useful, sometimes are useful right now, or maybe useful in the future.

Often, we return to books we’ve previously read and discover something new that we missed. That is the joy of reading books, there’s always something new to discover.

The coming Sunday is marked in some churches as Bible Sunday, a time for thanksgiving for the word of God that continues to teach and inform.

When we think of the word ‘Bible’, what can come to mind is a very dense and sometimes intimidating book that inspires as much enthusiasm as a GCSE exam paper.

But the word ‘Bible’ comes from the Greek word ‘Biblia’; the books. Not ‘a book’, but ‘the books’.

The Bible is made of history, songs, meditations, prophecies and guidance. We can find God in the history of people listening, failing and being picked up again by God.

We can enjoy the songs that express people’s despair at life, but still believe in a God who brings hope. We can be challenged by prophets who describe social problems that are not unfamiliar to us today.

We don’t always ‘get’ the Bible, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t find God in the Bible. In all these different books, we can be surprised by how God can speak to us each time in a new way.

What we do need when we engage with the books of the Bible is the patience to know God differently and a willingness to find joy in the new surprises he offers.

Rev Alex Firman is Assistant Curate in Lowick, Ford & Etal and Ancroft, living in Ford Village. Alex is originally from Suffolk and is a novice in the Third Order of the Society of St Francis. His hobbies include making marmalade, walking and a random interest in history.