News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
49 minutes ago Martin Lewis bags role as regular co-host on Good Morning Britain
1 hour ago Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer publishes tax details
2 hours ago Frankie Boyle’s New World Order axed after six seasons
4 hours ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
4 hours ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April

Berwick Thought for the Week: An Interesting Question

A few nights ago, I was having a drink with some friends when the question arose: “How can a loving God allow all the suffering in the world – for example, the current conflict in the Ukraine?”

By David Harper
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 17:39 GMT
David Harper.
David Harper.
David Harper.

Not surprisingly, opinions varied from “there is no God, because if there were all of this wouldn’t happen” to “whilst God loves us all, it’s all part of His plan to which we are not privy.” As you may imagine, the issue became quite heated.

Since then, I have thought about the discussion quite a bit and for me the answer goes something like this:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Despite God’s warning to the contrary, Adam and Eve ate from the tree of knowledge and became sentient beings in their own right. As a consequence, mankind was banished from the safety and protection of the Garden of Eden and we now live in a fallen world.

This is a world where we are prone to the health consequences of our own genetic inadequacies and the consequences of our own free will decisions – in other words, the root causes of much of the pain and suffering we see around us.

Most Popular

For example, God didn’t cause the war in the Ukraine, the decisions and actions of a man did.

As to why God doesn’t intervene and put things right, well as Francis Collins (one of the most influential scientists alive today) says in his fascinating book ‘The Language of God’, there is no “cosmic pause button” which God can press to stop or reset a situation. We make the decisions and we live with the consequences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Similarly, as Eugene Peterson puts it: “We can’t use God – God is not a tool, or appliance, or credit card. God is above and apart from our attempts to enlist Him in our collective wish fulfilment aspirations.”

All of that said, as Max Ehrman says in his wonderful prayer: “With all its shams, drudgery and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world. Be cheerful. Strive to be happy.”

David Harper is a Berwick resident who runs his own planning, property and environmental consultancy. When he’s not working or spending time with his wife, Colette, and their two boys and their families, he can be found restoring old cars and motorbikes.

David HarperUkraineBerwick