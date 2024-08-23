Berwick Thought for the Week: A kingdom of love that is able to bridge all that divides us

Stephen Hewitt.

Berwick has recently celebrated the 400-year anniversary of its old bridge over the River Tweed, near the border between Scotland and England.

This stone bridge was commissioned by King James I of England (VI of Scotland) and completed in 1624. Succeeding Queen Elizabeth in 1603, James journeyed to London over the old wooden bridge and was so unimpressed that he ordered a stone replacement to be built.

The current bridge is therefore not only a much more reliable structure, but a symbol of the union of the crowns of Scotland and England.

I’m sure you could name many other famous bridges. I have just returned from a short holiday in Dunkeld in Perthshire, like Berwick a town that experienced much conflict and violence in past centuries. The town borders the river Tay, a river far wider than the Tweed at this point, and boasts an impressive seven arch bridge designed by the famous engineer Thomas Telford, opened in 1809.

There is something very moving about a bridge of any sort and in the unhappy state of our nation and our world at present, how vital it is that bridges are built between nations, communities and different faiths. And if this is true for society and personal relations, it has a spiritual dimension too.

Only when hatred and prejudice, ego and pride, greed and ambition – aspects of what religion calls sin – are confronted and healed that lasting hope and healing can be found.

It is a fundamental truth of the Christian gospel that Jesus died for this very reason, to bridge that gap between humanity and God.

His death on the cross restores the innocence lost when human life was begun and brings us into a kingdom of love that is able to bridge all that divides us.

For many people, the church often seems irrelevant to their day to day lives. Concern for the environment is one area where many local churches are really making a practical difference. That’s one aspect of my faith I am very happy to celebrate.