Berwick teenager finally able to present cheque to cancer ward at RVI in Newcastle after two-year Covid delay

Sean Ferguson, 16, recently started his A-levels at Berwick Academy.

In 2020, at the age of 14, he organised a ‘Crossfitathon’ at the gym where he trains – Tweed CrossFit – where over 30 people took part in a gruelling CrossFit workout every hour for 13 hours.

The event took place three days before the first Covid-19 lockdown was implemented. Sean and his gym buddies raised the amount through sponsorship and a raffle.

Sean Ferguson hands over his cheque to the children’s cancer ward team at the RVI in Newcastle.

