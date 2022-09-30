News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Berwick teenager finally able to present cheque to cancer ward at RVI in Newcastle after two-year Covid delay

A Berwick teenager has finally been able to present a cheque for £1,260 to the children’s cancer ward at the RVI in Newcastle.

By Andrew Coulson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:07 am
Updated Friday, 30th September 2022, 11:07 am

Sean Ferguson, 16, recently started his A-levels at Berwick Academy.

In 2020, at the age of 14, he organised a ‘Crossfitathon’ at the gym where he trains – Tweed CrossFit – where over 30 people took part in a gruelling CrossFit workout every hour for 13 hours.

The event took place three days before the first Covid-19 lockdown was implemented. Sean and his gym buddies raised the amount through sponsorship and a raffle.

Sean Ferguson hands over his cheque to the children’s cancer ward team at the RVI in Newcastle.

Most Popular

Advertisement

Hide Ad

Due to hospital restrictions, he had a wait of more than two years until recently getting the green light to hand over his cheque.

BerwickNewcastle