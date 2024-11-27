A group of students from Berwick Academy travelled to the state-of-the-art Northumbria Health and Care Academy to experience some useful professional health training.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study of Health and Social Care has been a popular choice for students at the school over a number of years, but newly-forged links between it and Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust is providing students with excellent opportunities for hands-on learning.

A small group from the school travelled to the new Health and Care Academy in Cramlington to explore real-world clinical environments and the specialist knowledge of the staff, who deliver training across a range of healthcare disciplines in simulated and technology-enhanced settings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zara, Grace, Chloe and Ellie enjoyed their day of hands-on workshops about careers as varied as radiography to physiotherapy. They also had an opportunity to try their hand at simulated keyhole surgery, as well as putting on a neck support and learning how to fit and use crutches properly.

Zara, pictured, was among the group of Berwick Academy students who experienced some useful professional health training at the Northumbria Health and Care Academy.

The visit was the first of what is hoped to be a number of link projects between students at Berwick Academy and partners within Northumbria Healthcare.

Steve Gibson, headteacher at Berwick Academy, said: “With a new hospital on the horizon in the town, the need for great staff in the health and care sector is something that we as a school want to support in line with the aspirations of our students.

“Having a sector-leading facility within the county gives great opportunities for our students to think carefully about the exciting futures available to them through careers in healthcare.”