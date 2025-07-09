The theme for the annual short story competition run by Berwick Rotary in conjunction with local schools has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“With so many events taking place in Berwick and the rest of the country to commemorate VE Day, it felt right that this year the competition should have a link to that”, said Berwick Rotary Youth Services Chair Stevie Crozier.

“Therefore, the over-arching theme is Berwick and the Tweed just after World War II.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beneath the main theme are specific subjects for different age groups. Those aged nine and under are being asked to create ‘A Fishy Tale’; the next age group, up to 13 years old, have been given the topic ‘Fun and Games’, while the oldest students, up to 18, are to write a story on ‘A hero’s return’.

Picture taken by Andy Whiteley during last year's event at the Guildhall.

Full details of the competition’s requirements and an invitation to take part have been sent to all schools in Berwick and the surrounding area.

"This will be the 12th year and every time the judges have huge difficulty in selecting winners from a wide range of writing styles in every age category”, said Berwick Rotary President, Michael Gallico.

"Rotary is very grateful to the teachers who encourage their schools to take part in the event, which last year attracted over 160 entries”, he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition has been part of the Berwick Literary Festival since its launch in 2014, but is organised independently by Berwick Rotary.

Anyone wanting more information about the competition, or about Rotary membership, can email [email protected]