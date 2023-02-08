Today (Wednesday) is exactly one year since the new Berwick Sports and Leisure Centre opened its doors to the public and during that time, it has gone from strength to strength.

The new £22.6million centre in Tweedmouth, funded by Northumberland County Council and operated and managed by Active Northumberland, provides a wide range of opportunities for fitness, relaxation and fun.

Thousands of residents and visitors, of all ages, have enjoyed the facilities – which include a state-of-the-art gym, pools, a spa, indoor bowling green, a range of exercise classes, soft play, a café and much more.

Over the past year, fitness memberships have gone up by a massive 60 per cent and there have been more than 400,000 visits to the centre.

There have also been over 100,000 swimming visits, 80,000 gym visits and 30,000 fitness class visits.

Coun Jeff Watson, the county council’s cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “It’s fantastic to see that these new and improved sports facilities are proving so popular and are helping residents to enjoy a healthy lifestyle – the numbers speak for themselves.

“I hope people who have not yet visited the centre take the opportunity to go along and try it out, or alternately log on to the new Active Northumberland website – www.activenorthumberland.org.uk – to view the facilities and timetables.”

The fitness timetable includes Body Balance, Body Combat, studio cycling, Zumba, abs and toning work outs as well as more holistic offerings such as Age Well, yoga, Pilates and relaxation and meditation.

To support residents with health challenges there are specialist exercise classes for those with Parkinson’s and Multiple Sclerosis, there is dementia football and there is a GP exercise on referral class.

Mark Warnes, chief executive of Active Northumberland, said: “The centre is a first-class venue with a huge variety of activities on offer and is now home to dozens of different clubs, community groups and local schools.

“We're here to support people both mentally and physically and are so pleased to see so many new and returning members through our doors and the community benefiting from all the fantastic activities.”

Residents can pay-as-they-go when they visit the centre, but there are a range of flexible membership options. These work out cheaper for regular users and have many additional benefits.

1 . Slides Plenty of water-based fun to enjoy at the centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Lifeguards National Pool Lifeguard course participants at the centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Range of activities Berwick Academy Sixth Form girls coaching Berwick St Mary's CE First School students indoor bowls and a Discovery Duckling class. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Supporting residents with health challenges Alnwick and District MS Society is funding this Multiple Sclerosis seated exercise class. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales