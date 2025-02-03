Members of the Berwick Social Action Group were among the winners at the Voices of Hope Awards hosted by charity Children North East.

The evening in Newcastle highlighted the work of inspirational young people across the region and celebrated their achievements.

The Berwick group won the Sustainability Champions category with Bettering Berwick’s Biodiversity, a project that was thought up and delivered over a 10-month period.

Members of the group have worked together to improve their local environment and raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity.

A range of activities relating to the project included building bug hotels, creating flyers to raise awareness and making bird boxes.

The group sourced free resources to help with this and collaborated with the local community – including schools, churches, charities and the local council – to make its aims possible.

The members present at the awards were told: “Melanie Guy’s nomination highlighted the wonderful projects you have made happen that are helping nature thrive.

“The judges were particularly impressed by the fact the group were able to generate the resources you needed to make the projects possible through creative ideas and the way you have collaborated with different community groups.”

Leigh Elliott, chief executive officer at Children North East, said: “Tonight was about recognising and celebrating the courage, creativity and compassion of these young people. Their stories inspire us all and we are incredibly proud to honour their efforts.

“Thanks to our supporters, this event continues to shine a light on the real change happening in our communities.”