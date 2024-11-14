Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A notorious site in Berwick has been added to Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register 2024.

The Register gives an annual snapshot of the health of England’s valued historic buildings and places, and the organisation has revealed that the six that have been added to it in the North East include the site of the Berwick’s former community centre and grammar school on Palace Street East.

This site, which includes a grade II* listed building, has regularly been in the news as Berwick Youth Project had been aiming to transform it for a number of years. But the trustees decided earlier this year to, “with regret”, dispose of the site, saying that the project was now beyond the means of the charity.

The charity recently sold it to local developer Michael Guthrie Developments, so there is the prospect of a scheme taking place at the site. A number of people objected to the removal of outbuildings part of the Berwick Youth Project plans as they believe the First World War Army hut and corrugated iron classroom have historic value.

The site on Palace Street East in Berwick includes a grade II* listed building.

There was some good news in the Historic England announcement as the following sites in Northumberland have been saved from the Register – the Hexham Conservation Area, Glead’s Cleugh Iron Age promontory fort, Akeld, and three Roman period native settlements and later droveway, 750m south west of Torleehouse, Kirknewton.

Berwick Youth Project received planning permission last year to create nine new flats for young people, as well as a new house and workshop block.

Explaining how things developed from his perspective, project manager John Bell said: “When Northumberland County Council announced in February 2015 that they were going to close the community centre, we immediately saw an opportunity to keep the property alive for the benefit of the town.

“We lodged the paperwork needed by May, three months before the building actually closed, but it was May 2020 before the transfer finally took place. It transpired that the county council weren’t actually the owners, but held the building in trust for a charity associated with the former grammar school.

High Street Heritage Action Zone, Priestpopple, Hexham. Picture courtesy of the Historic England Archive.

“We asked to take on a building that was a functioning community asset. What we got five years later was unrecognisable, pigeon infested and vandalised.

“Planning permission was eventually secured in March 2023 and, much to our frustration, costs were estimated to have doubled while time-limited funding had been withdrawn – leaving such a big gap, we had no option but to draw a line under it and put the property on the market.

“I think the concept was, and is, a good one. But time has been our biggest obstacle. Had the transfer happened much earlier, our starting point would have been so much easier and the project much more achievable.

“In addition, the planning process has left a bitter taste as that resulted in further delays and especially so with a listed building in a state of disrepair.”

As for the future of the site, Mr Guthrie said in a statement in September: “We are going to resubmit plans, keep some of the original plans and hopefully bring an unused, unloved derelict building back to life.”

Central to Hexham’s Conservation Area are the gently-curving medieval streets of Priestpottle, Cattle Market and Battle Hill, historically the town’s thriving centre of trade.

The Conservation Area went on the Heritage at Risk Register as a large number of buildings were vacant and had a run-down appearance, requiring significant repairs and new uses.

Through the Hexham High Street Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ), a regeneration scheme led by Historic England and Northumberland County Council, many of the buildings have been brought back into use and there have been significant repairs, including to shopfronts, which have enhanced the area’s special character. Some of this was private investment inspired by the HSHAZ.

The HSHAZ also improved the public spaces, introducing better lighting and natural stone paving.

This work, together with a programme of successful cultural events has increased local business confidence and footfall in the Conservation Area.