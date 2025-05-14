The Living Barracks Project has revealed three artists who will take up an ambitious programme of residencies throughout the town of Berwick, with more to be announced in the coming months.

Chosen from more than 100 applications, the artists will spend the next 18 months developing new work that will be displayed in various locations across the town. Projects will incorporate a range of disciplines, including visual artists and writers.

The announcement comes after a successful weekend earlier this year that saw Matthew Rosier’s Berwick Parade, a giant-scale projection and immersive experience, entertain more than 2,500 people at Berwick Barracks.

The residences, called Berwick Shines, are part of The Living Barracks Project that aims to restore and renew the historic site that has played a pivotal role in the town’s social and cultural life for centuries. It is delivered by The Maltings (Berwick) Trust and supported by the Cultural Development Fund, a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) fund administered by Arts Council England.

Artist and printmaker Caroline Jupp will create a space for writing and imagining with a sci-fi eye through book clubs, writing groups and other workshops.

Taking The King’s Own Scottish Borderers (KOSB) Museum collection and Berwick Record Office as inspiration, expect a group effort that combines to create a modern scriptorium of speculative science fiction.

North Shields-based artist Beth J Ross will literally fly the flag for Berwick’s forgotten women with a series of new flags that use geometric abstraction to tell hidden stories.

Working with a local group to investigate the KOSB collection and Berwick Record Office, the flags are planned to be in place in Berwick by September 2025.

Engaging with Nicholas Hawksmoor’s (1661-1731) design of Berwick Barracks, in which his normal Baroque and Gothic influences were restrained to meet the functional expectations of a military building, Cath Campbell will create a series of works that use the architectural language of the Barracks to uncover a new ornamentation.

Lucy Vaughan, The Maltings’ head of creative engagement, said: “Following an extensive search for some of the most innovative and exciting artists working today, these three artists represent a diverse range of disciplines from across the UK. We cannot wait to start working with them.”