After a homework assignment and trip to the La Cura House care home, Elliot’s decision to donate to the nursing home and food bank at Berwick Community Trust led him to cycle 27 miles around Kielder lake, accompanied by his family.

They started at 11.04am and crossed the finish line at 4.04pm, making sure to stop for lunch and quick snack breaks.

Elliot’s mum, Emma Baxter, said: “He managed all the hills along the way, keeping a smile on his face the whole time. His little brother, Oliver, rode two miles with him and his big brother joined him for 11 miles.

Elliot's family took it in turns to accompany him around the lake to support him.

“He loved all the viewpoints and sculptures along the awesome way too. It was a beautiful sunny day, after the stormy weather we had been experiencing.”

Elliot completed his ride a day later than planned due to Storm Babet, but thanks to the Forestry England team they were able to find a route with only minor disruptions like manoeuvring around fallen trees.

Local support was shown, including from Tesco Community Champion Sam Mckenzie, who provided Elliott and his brothers with snacks and drinks to take with him on his cycle, Sarah McMorn at Fantasy Prints, who provided Elliot and his brothers with printed t-shirts to wear on the day and Julie Ann, who provided personalised cakes as a celebration for Elliot’s challenge.

Elliot’s grandad was also there at each stop to support him and cheer him on at the end.