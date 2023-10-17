Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It started as gesture of goodwill homework assignment when Elliot decided that he wanted to donate to the food bank at Berwick Community Trust, followed by a school trip to La Cura House Care Home, organised by Berwick St Mary’s CE First School.

Since then, Elliot regularly asks to make donations to the food bank and him and his little brother started visiting the nursing home once a week where they play games and read their favourite books to the residents.

Emma Baxter, Elliot’s mum, said: “Every year he's wanted to do something for the food bank just before Christmas and then last term in school, they decided to do a trip to the La Cura nursing home and do some reading with the residents as part of their community work.

Elliot Baxter will be attempting a cycle of 27 miles around Kielder lake to raise money for Berwick Food Bank and La Cura House.

“Elliot absolutely adored going into there and during the summer he asked if he could go back just himself.”

Elliot’s family supported his choice to raise money for La Cura House and Berwick Food Bank by guiding him to consider cycling, as it is something he enjoys. He chose Kielder as his destination and has been preparing since for a big 27 mile cycle with his family on Saturday (October 21) around the lake.

His dad, John Baxter, will help him start off at Kielder Castle and past North Shore. Then, Elliot’s two brothers, Oliver, six, and Cullen, nine, will cycle with him across the dam and some of the South Shore before mum Emma will take over for the last portion and Elliot’s grandma and grandad will be there at the finish line.

Also showing their support are Tesco Community Champion Sam, who provided Elliott with snacks and drinks to take with him on his cycle, and Sarah McMorn at Fantasy Prints, who is providing Elliot and his brothers with printed t-shirts to wear on the day.

Elliot’s school will also be having a send off in school time to show their support before the big day.