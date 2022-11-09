Coun Georgina Hill brought up the issue at a meeting in the same week that an information event took place in Berwick Town Hall that was organised so staff and governors at Berwick Middle School and Tweedmouth Community Middle School could highlight their Save Our Middle Schools campaign.

Northumberland County Council has put forward two detailed proposals based on both the current three-tier system and a two-tier system.

Under the proposed three-tier model Norham CE First and Scremerston First schools, and Glendale Middle School, would close.

Staff from both middle schools were on hand to speak with those who attended the information event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Under a two-tier model, Scremerston First and Glendale Middle schools would again close, along with Berwick and Tweedmouth Middle Schools.

At the full council meeting on November 2 at Morpeth, one of the questions came from Coun Hill – Independent councillor for Berwick East.

She asked: “The current consultation on school reorganisation within the Berwick Partnership area is, as these things always are, inherently complex and final decisions are simply incapable of pleasing everyone.

“Could I please have an assurance that this will not be used as an excuse for the (council) administration to row away from the commitment to invest £40million in new school buildings for Berwick?”

Clare Shaw speaks with researcher Bridget Shaffrey at the information event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

Portfolio holder for children and young people Guy Renner-Thompson mentioned the current consultation in his response and also that the county’s schools investment programme as a whole will “make us one of the best equipped counties in England”.

Coun Hill then asked for clarification that the “£40million will remain ring-fenced in the upcoming council budget – yes or no?”.

To this question, Coun Renner-Thompson answered “I haven’t seen the exact details, but yes”.

In February last year, Coun Hill campaigned for and made a successful amendment to the council’s budget to increase the overall commitment, initially planned by the Conservative administration for new school buildings at £19.8million, to be increased to £40million.

Pipers from Berwick and Eyemouth Band, one of whom is a teacher at Berwick Middle School, greeted the attendees. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

After the meeting, she said: “We need to get reorganisation right and we need this investment to ensure children and young people in Berwick can enjoy learning in modern, state-of-the-art facilities as opposed to crumbling, inefficient old buildings.

“Rumours have persisted that the Conservatives were planning to renege on this £40million commitment, which formed part of their election manifesto, so I was pleased to hear what Guy said at the meeting – although the final proof will be when the proposed new budget is published.”

The information event on Saturday in the Town Hall included display boards showing what school life is like for the pupils at the two middle schools.

Clare Shaw, Chair of Governors at Berwick Middle School, said: “It was a successful day for us. A lot of hard work went into organising the event and most of the staff from both schools came along, which showed their passion for saving our middle schools.

More than 400 people attended the information event. Picture by Margaret Shaw.

“It was also good to see members of the public and people from various organisations showing an interest.

“There was great support for our petition on the day and afterwards, with a QR code to help people, and more than 700 people in total have gone to www.change.org/p/save-our-middle-schools to sign the petition.”

She added that other events will take place between now and the end of the consultation on March 3.

People can access the ‘Phase 2 Consultation’ on the Berwick Partnership proposals at www.northumberland.gov.uk/Education/Schools/Consultations.aspx

More than 400 people attended the information event. Margaret Shaw spoke to some of them to get their views.

Former Mayor, Coun Anne Forbes, said: “I support the three-tier system as at present there would only be one school for 11 plus and its Ofsted report isn’t brilliant.”

NEU rep Phil Rowett said: “We need a once-in-a-lifetime solution. Not one that has to be revisited in the next few years.”

Mark Nicholls, a resident in the town, said: “I’m here to see that the democratic process is upheld. It is morally right that the schools should be kept open.”

Stephen Havelin, Governor at Tweedmouth Middle, said: “The (Berwick) Academy has a poor reputation. Parents who can are sending their children elsewhere and the less able are left.”

The Mayor, Coun Mike Greener, and Eddie Mullins, his Sheriff, both there in a private capacity, said that they had been brought up in the two-tier system and were here to try and understand the two proposals and to show the public of their interest in the future of the young people in the town.

Catering manager Mandy Skeldon said: “The refreshments provided today cater for those who are vegan, gluten free or vegetarian, just as we provide the varied education to enable all to thrive.”