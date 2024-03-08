Berwick school pupils enjoy The Museum of Marvellous Things interactive show

Kristina Stephenson recently brought The Museum of Marvellous Things to Berwick as part of the Schools’ and Young People’s programme at Berwick Literary Festival.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 12:04 GMT
Kristina Stephenson brought The Museum of Marvellous Things to Berwick.Kristina Stephenson brought The Museum of Marvellous Things to Berwick.
Kristina Stephenson brought The Museum of Marvellous Things to Berwick.

Based on her story book, those in attendance watched how sensible, serious Norbert Norris (who knows all the important things: dinosaurs, planets, shapes and sums) had to learn to believe in magic to help out when The Museum of Marvellous Things was in trouble.

Kristina and her furry friends had so much fun with 50 pupils at The Grove School, who all joined in with the interactive show.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Then on the following day, more than 200 pupils from first schools in the Berwick Partnership came along to the Guildhall to watch how imagination canhelp you achieve your dreams.

Most Popular

One teacher from Tweedmouth Prior Park First School said: “The event was fantastic and the children thoroughly enjoyed it.

“The author brought the book to life and we can do a lot more work based on this in the classroom.”

Related topics:BerwickSchools