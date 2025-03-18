Berwick school changes: parents and guardians community group raise concerns at council drop-in event
BSDB are a community group of parents, guardians and citizens dedicated to ensuring children in the area receive the best possible outcomes from Northumberland County Council amidst the upcoming changes in the education system.
On Thursday, March 13, the council hosted a drop-in event at Berwick Academy where residents were encouraged to find out more about how pupils will transition to a new school system and to put any questions or concerns they had directly to the council.
This comes as Berwick Academy is set to undergo a £42million rebuild as the schools in the area shift from a three-tier system of first, middle and high schools, to a two-tier system. This means that local middle schools will close and first schools will be converted to primary schools.
Following the drop-in event, Carly De Vere from BSDB said: “The public drop-in had a good turn-out of parents and was a great opportunity to share concerns in an open setting.
“The visual boards were geared towards proposals for a new school in four plus years time, but most parent concerns centred around the children moving up early to Berwick Academy now.”
She added: “Some 300 children are about to embark on the next leg of their educational journey who will never benefit from the new school building being proposed. BSDB continue to advocate for these children and are trying to get better provisions in place before it’s too late.”
