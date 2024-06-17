Berwick Rotary's mental health card goes national
In a four-page feature in the spring edition Rotary Digital, an online magazine that goes to all 36,000 Rotary members in the UK, Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson explains the background to the card.
It was first produced in 2017 and has now had several versions.
The latest version added a message to the back of the card to ask people in the Berwick area to carry it with them in their purse or wallet so that they have a list of helpful telephone numbers handy if they meet someone in distress who needs to be able to talk to someone in confidence.
Rotary North East District Governor, Joy Palmer-Cooper, is quoted in the article saying: “When this fantastic initiative was brought to our attention, it seemed like a brilliant idea we can promote.
“Simple, inexpensive, with a clear focus on helping our communities find a positive route to the right advice, we will be recommending it to all our clubs.”
Berwick Rotary member Tim Barnsley, who co-ordinated the relaunch of the #ItsOkNotToBeOk card in time for last year’s Christmas Market, said: “Since December, we have distributed nearly 5,000 cards to individuals and organisations in the town.
“We have now just had a further 5,000 printed and want to hear from businesses and organisations willing to display and promote the cards so that no-one in Berwick feels they have to cope alone.”
Anyone wanting cards, or those interested in finding out more about Rotary, can email [email protected]
