Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A card produced by Berwick Rotary Club to help promote mental health has now received nationwide publicity.

In a four-page feature in the spring edition Rotary Digital, an online magazine that goes to all 36,000 Rotary members in the UK, Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson explains the background to the card.

It was first produced in 2017 and has now had several versions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest version added a message to the back of the card to ask people in the Berwick area to carry it with them in their purse or wallet so that they have a list of helpful telephone numbers handy if they meet someone in distress who needs to be able to talk to someone in confidence.

The front of the card that has been produced by Berwick Rotary Club.

Rotary North East District Governor, Joy Palmer-Cooper, is quoted in the article saying: “When this fantastic initiative was brought to our attention, it seemed like a brilliant idea we can promote.

“Simple, inexpensive, with a clear focus on helping our communities find a positive route to the right advice, we will be recommending it to all our clubs.”

Berwick Rotary member Tim Barnsley, who co-ordinated the relaunch of the #ItsOkNotToBeOk card in time for last year’s Christmas Market, said: “Since December, we have distributed nearly 5,000 cards to individuals and organisations in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have now just had a further 5,000 printed and want to hear from businesses and organisations willing to display and promote the cards so that no-one in Berwick feels they have to cope alone.”