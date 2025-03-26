Berwick Rotary prepares the Way for spring
This is essential at this time of the year to ensure that emerging daffodils have the best chance of creating a beautiful display as spring arrives.
The bulbs were paid for and planted by Rotary a number of years ago, since when the cost of cutting the grass on the verges regularly throughout the summer has also been borne by Rotary.
From 2025, the work will be organised by Ord Parish Council and the cost shared between the council and Berwick Rotary.
“Given the demands on our funds to support charities in the town and relief work overseas, this arrangement with Ord Parish Council makes perfect sense,” said Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico.
“It's a vital part of Ord parish and of Rotary’s history, which needs to look tidy all year.
“I’m sure Rotary volunteers will continue to carry out the clean-up in the spring each year.”
Ord Parish Council welcomes the new partnership with Berwick Rotary to ensure the grass along Rotary Way, one of the main entrances into Berwick, is maintained on a regular basis.
The Rotary team was also at work tidying the Halidon Hill viewpoint, which was built in 1979 by the group.
Anyone interested in finding out more about Rotary membership can email [email protected]
