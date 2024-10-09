Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Following its very successful charity golf competition held at Goswick Links in August, a cheque for £6,000 was recently presented by Berwick Rotary Club to Colin Hardy representing MND Northumberland.

The competition, which attracted a record 48 teams this year, is held annually at Goswick courtesy of the Board of Management and club captain – with the support of approximately 70 sponsors, all of whose generous contributions helped make the day a success.

As Dr John Watson noted: “The course was in superb condition and all players enjoyed both playing the course and the warm welcome received from staff and members.”

Club President Hazel Bettison, with Chris Budzinski and Dr Watson who together organised the competition, presented the cheque to Colin in the presence of Goswick's captain, Peter Thompson.

From left, Colin Hardy, Dr John Watson, Hazel Bettison, Peter Thompson and Chris Budzynski.

Colin stressed that the donation would support people with motor neurone disease specifically in Northumberland now.

He added: “This gift will improve the quality of life for people living with or affected by MND.

“Ramps, chair lifts, communication aids and wet rooms provide normality to patients in their homes for longer, giving them and their families more dignity.

“This cheque has far more than monetary value and I thank Rotary and Goswick clubs, and their supporters, warmly on behalf of MND Northumberland.”

The next Rotary golf competition will be held on August 13, 2025.