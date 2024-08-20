Berwick Rotary Club supports MND Northumberland with annual event at Goswick Golf Club
and live on Freeview channel 276
Goswick Golf Club generously give Rotary the courtesy of the course for the event, with 48 teams of four players.
The team from Oak Safety Services emerged as winners, just ahead of Tustain Motors, both on 100 points but with the winners scoring better on the back nine holes.
As well as strong entries from Berwick businesses, teams came from as far away as Durham and Glasgow.
Club President Hazel Bettison explained why Rotary is supporting the MND charity.
“Its main objective is to offer help to those in our area who need their homes adapted to meet their needs from this horrible disease, as well as to support the main MND care centre at Newcastle’s Royal Victoria Infirmary,” she said.
Chris Budzynski, who organised the day’s play, was delighted with the turnout.
Goswick Golf Club were thanked for their welcom and hospitality. Thanks were also expressed to Maxwell Motors as the main sponsor, and to another 67 sponsors from a huge range of local businesses and individuals, as well as Asda and Tesco who provided the refreshments.
“I’m overwhelmed by the generosity of so many people,” said Dr John Watson, for many years a member of Rotary and a well-known GP in Berwick. “On top of local support some of the best-known golf clubs in the North East and Scotland offered us day tickets as raffle prizes, for which we are hugely grateful.”
The 2025 competition is scheduled for August 13.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.