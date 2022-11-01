Berwick Rotary Club reveals its festive plans
Berwick Rotary Club will once again provide the Marygate Christmas tree, due to be set-up at dawn on Sunday, November 13, but residents and visitors will notice a difference this year on the Royal Tweed Bridge.
By Andrew Coulson
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
1st Nov 2022, 12:33pm
The lights supplied by the club in recent years were either destroyed or damaged beyond repair in Storm Arwen and had to be taken down at once.
This year, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has purchased a new wind-resistant set of lights, which the club plans to put up also on November 13.
The town council organises and pays for all the other lights around the town centre.
The lights and tree will help set the mood for the Rotary Christmas Market on Sunday, December 11, which returned in 2021 with great success.
Most Popular
A few stalls are still available.