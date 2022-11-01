The Marygate Christmas tree being lifted into place last year.

The lights supplied by the club in recent years were either destroyed or damaged beyond repair in Storm Arwen and had to be taken down at once.

This year, Berwick-upon-Tweed Town Council has purchased a new wind-resistant set of lights, which the club plans to put up also on November 13.

The town council organises and pays for all the other lights around the town centre.

The lights and tree will help set the mood for the Rotary Christmas Market on Sunday, December 11, which returned in 2021 with great success.