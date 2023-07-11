During the pandemic, the project organised to produce scrubs and other similar items of clothing for healthcare workers.

To date, the team has produced more than 8,000 items and its members continue to do so for healthcare workers in the UK and in Ukraine.

The Rotary Club recognised that much of this work went unnoticed, but club members saw it and have acknowledged their outstanding effort with the award of the trophy.

Project members receive the Jubilee Trophy from Club President Forbes Grant.