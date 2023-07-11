News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Berwick Rotary Club recognises Covid heroes

Berwick Rotary Club has presented its Jubilee Trophy for outstanding work in the community to the Northumberland C-19 Sewing Project, received on behalf of the group by Annie and David Robinson and Kay Gardiner.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST

During the pandemic, the project organised to produce scrubs and other similar items of clothing for healthcare workers.

To date, the team has produced more than 8,000 items and its members continue to do so for healthcare workers in the UK and in Ukraine.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Rotary Club recognised that much of this work went unnoticed, but club members saw it and have acknowledged their outstanding effort with the award of the trophy.

Project members receive the Jubilee Trophy from Club President Forbes Grant.Project members receive the Jubilee Trophy from Club President Forbes Grant.
Project members receive the Jubilee Trophy from Club President Forbes Grant.
Most Popular

On behalf of the project, Annie expressed the group’s gratitude to the club and to its members who had contributed in practical ways.

Related topics:NorthumberlandUkraine