Berwick Rotary Club recognises Covid heroes
Berwick Rotary Club has presented its Jubilee Trophy for outstanding work in the community to the Northumberland C-19 Sewing Project, received on behalf of the group by Annie and David Robinson and Kay Gardiner.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 11th Jul 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 09:59 BST
During the pandemic, the project organised to produce scrubs and other similar items of clothing for healthcare workers.
To date, the team has produced more than 8,000 items and its members continue to do so for healthcare workers in the UK and in Ukraine.
The Rotary Club recognised that much of this work went unnoticed, but club members saw it and have acknowledged their outstanding effort with the award of the trophy.
On behalf of the project, Annie expressed the group’s gratitude to the club and to its members who had contributed in practical ways.