Berwick Rotary Club produces a useful card for when people need to talk
The ‘#ItsOkNotToBeOk’ card has been produced by Berwick Rotary Club.
The organisations include those open to all parts of the community, such as the Samaritans, as well as those serving specific groups including Berwick Youth Project and Silverline, which is connected to Age UK and offers support to those 55 and over.
Andy’s Man Club, a national organisation which holds weekly meetings in Berwick, is also listed.
Berwick Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson said: “Rotary aims to help build strong communities, but we cannot have strong communities if people feel that they have no one they can turn to when they really need to talk.”
The card was launched at Berwick Christmas Market and is currently available to pick up in Berwick’s library, visitor centre, leisure centre and town council office, as well as at The Maltings. The club aims to soon have it easily available in other venues, including pubs and shops.
Rotary member Stevie Crozier, who was involved in the distribution at the Christmas Market, said: “People were very receptive to the message on the card, which asks people to carry one so that they can discreetly hand it over to anyone they meet who needs to talk.
“One young person at the market immediately took pictures of the card on their phone and said that they would pass it on that way.”
Any local venue willing to display the cards where they can be seen can obtain a supply by emailing [email protected]