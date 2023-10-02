From left, Dr John Watson, Peter Thompson, Jim Jamieson (Berwick Rotary Club President), Chris Budzynski, John Bell and David Ord.

John Bell from Berwick Youth Project was the grateful recipient. The money will help the charity’s work with young people.

The tournament was held at Goswick Golf Club and the guests included Peter Thompson (Vice Captain) and David Ord from the golf club.

Berwick Rotary Club thanked Goswick Golf Club, sponsoring local businesses and the teams that took part, who all helped make the day a great success.

