Berwick Rotary Club presents funds raised by golf tournament to Berwick Youth Project
John Bell from Berwick Youth Project was the grateful recipient. The money will help the charity’s work with young people.
The tournament was held at Goswick Golf Club and the guests included Peter Thompson (Vice Captain) and David Ord from the golf club.
Berwick Rotary Club thanked Goswick Golf Club, sponsoring local businesses and the teams that took part, who all helped make the day a great success.
Berwick Youth Project provides youth club facilities to young people aged between 13 and 25. It also helps those who may be experiencing difficulties, have financial or personal concerns at this time, or living independently and need additional housing support.