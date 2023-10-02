News you can trust since 1854
Berwick Rotary Club presents funds raised by golf tournament to Berwick Youth Project

Following Berwick Rotary Club’s annual charity golf tournament, a cheque for £5,000 was presented at a recent meeting.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:37 BST
From left, Dr John Watson, Peter Thompson, Jim Jamieson (Berwick Rotary Club President), Chris Budzynski, John Bell and David Ord.From left, Dr John Watson, Peter Thompson, Jim Jamieson (Berwick Rotary Club President), Chris Budzynski, John Bell and David Ord.
John Bell from Berwick Youth Project was the grateful recipient. The money will help the charity’s work with young people.

The tournament was held at Goswick Golf Club and the guests included Peter Thompson (Vice Captain) and David Ord from the golf club.

Berwick Rotary Club thanked Goswick Golf Club, sponsoring local businesses and the teams that took part, who all helped make the day a great success.

Berwick Youth Project provides youth club facilities to young people aged between 13 and 25. It also helps those who may be experiencing difficulties, have financial or personal concerns at this time, or living independently and need additional housing support.