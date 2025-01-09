Berwick Rotary Club launches membership drive
The recruitment campaign was launched in the run-up to Christmas, with a visible presence at Morrisons while the club was fundraising by selling raffle tickets and a dedicated information stall at the Christmas market in the Town Hall.
Around 1,000 Christmas cards were handed out. These listed some of Berwick Rotary’s activities throughout the year, including its charity golf day at Goswick Golf Club, the annual Spirit of Sport day for disabled people, a fashion show to raise funds for the Shelter Box aid charity and a short story competition for local schools.
Tim Barnsley, who chairs the club’s membership committee, said: “One of the myths about Rotary is that it’s a closed organisation that people can only join if they receive a personal invitation and another is that Rotary is only open to men, and men with a business background.
“Both the Christmas card and our new information boards displayed at recent events make clear it clear that Berwick Rotary Club is open to men and women of all backgrounds and that we positively encourage people to contact us to find out more about us.”
The club is running an informal introductory event this month for those who have already expressed an interest and will run others as needed.
Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico said: “There is a lot of goodwill in the town towards Rotary for the work it does and we now want to ensure that continues and develops.”
Anyone interested in finding out more can email [email protected]
