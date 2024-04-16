Berwick Rotary Club fashion show to return after five years
The event has been organised by Berwick Rotary Club in conjunction with ladies fashion shops Gill Moor in Marygate and Elysian in Church Street.
Rotary Club member Moira Thompson, who has co-ordinated the event, said: “We are grateful to both the eponymous Gill Moor and to Nicola Salonsky of Elysian for their fantastic support.”
“This will be our first fashion show since Covid, and we are pleased with the response that we have had from people in Berwick who are looking forward to the show,” she added.
Rotary Club President Jimmy Jamieson explained: “Funds raised at this event will allow Berwick Rotary Club to buy Shelter Boxes, which provide vital support to people in war zones or other disaster areas in the world.”
The fashion show takes place on Thursday, May 2 at 7 for 7.30pm at the Town Hall.
Tickets cost £10, which includes a glass of Prosecco and nibbles on arrival and a prize draw, and are on sale at Gill Moor and at Elysian.
A licensed pay bar will also be available and a raffle will complete the evening.
This is part of the 2024 Berwick Rotary Club programme of events and activities that will help good causes.
As revealed last month, sadly the Party on the Parade due to be held at the end of May will not go ahead this year as the club concluded that it would not be possible to provide a quality event without posing an unacceptable risk to its finances.