Berwick Rotary Club fashion show is a sell-out success
The Guild Hall was filled to capacity, as guests enjoyed an evening of fashion and music.
Prosecco and canapes were served by Berwick Rotary Club members and supporters in formal evening dress. The event was compered by Rotary Secretary Simon Landels.
A total of more than 70 outfits seen on the catwalk were co-ordinated by two ladies clothes shops in Berwick – Elysian in Church Street and Gill Moor in Marygate. Both shops provided their own models and they included Elysian proprietor, Nicola Salonsky, herself.
The event was organised to raise funds for ShelterBox, a charity that delivers support to those in need in war zones and disaster areas.
Rotary member Moira Thompson, who co-ordinated the show, said: “It was great to be able to provide an evening of entertainment for local people which provided fun and value-for-money, while raising money for a good cause.”
“At the same time, this helped to promote local businesses who chose to show wearable fashion items that are currently available to buy in Berwick.”
Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson added: “Thanks must go to Gill Moor and Nicola Salonsky and their team of models for working with Berwick Rotary Club to create a successful evening.
“Rotary members and supporters really came together behind the scenes to do the physical work of setting up the catwalk and the furniture and then taking it down the next morning, while others – including my own wife, Kathleen – handled the catering.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.