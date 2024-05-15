Both of the shops that worked with the club to create a successful evening provided their own models.

All of the tickets were sold for a fundraising fashion show in Berwick.

The Guild Hall was filled to capacity, as guests enjoyed an evening of fashion and music.

Prosecco and canapes were served by Berwick Rotary Club members and supporters in formal evening dress. The event was compered by Rotary Secretary Simon Landels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of more than 70 outfits seen on the catwalk were co-ordinated by two ladies clothes shops in Berwick – Elysian in Church Street and Gill Moor in Marygate. Both shops provided their own models and they included Elysian proprietor, Nicola Salonsky, herself.

Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson and his wife, Kathleen.

The event was organised to raise funds for ShelterBox, a charity that delivers support to those in need in war zones and disaster areas.

Rotary member Moira Thompson, who co-ordinated the show, said: “It was great to be able to provide an evening of entertainment for local people which provided fun and value-for-money, while raising money for a good cause.”

“At the same time, this helped to promote local businesses who chose to show wearable fashion items that are currently available to buy in Berwick.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rotary President Jimmy Jamieson added: “Thanks must go to Gill Moor and Nicola Salonsky and their team of models for working with Berwick Rotary Club to create a successful evening.