Coxon & Coxon Wine Rooms has received Berwick Rotary’s Small Business of the Year award.

The business, which is run by Sarah and Syd Coxon, opened in Bridge Street two years ago and recently moved to larger premises at the opposite end of the same street in Berwick.

Sarah describes the venue as an enoteca – a place for drinking and trying new wines, as well as supplying bottles to drink at home. The food on offer includes its own sharing boards as well as small plates from nearby fine dining restaurant Audela.

Presenting the award certificate, Berwick Rotary President Michael Gallico said: “Rotary works with businesses to try to develop the town’s economy to help support the local community.

From left, Sarah Coxon, Syd Coxon and Michael Gallico inside Coxon & Coxon.

"When Coxon & Coxon opened, it brought something genuinely different to the town. Through investing time and money in their premises, Sarah and Syd have kept buildings in use and created employment, as well as providing a new attraction for locals and visitors alike.

Sarah said that Coxon & Coxon was “thrilled” to receive the award in recognition of what they have achieved in two years.

But the business is not standing still and she recently told Rotary members that future plans include making use of the restored cellar at the premises as a venue for small group wine tastings.

At the ceremony, Michael took the opportunity to mention that Berwick Rotary welcomed men and women of all backgrounds as members, and that recently it had also launched a corporate membership scheme.

For more information, email [email protected]