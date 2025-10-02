Promoting the beautiful countryside of north Northumberland and the Scottish Borders seems to be one of the themes running through Berwick Rotary’s latest fundraising venture.

In its first online auction, which runs until November 25, lots include holiday accommodation, golf days, fishing trips, days at racecourses, visits to a castle and a trip on a steam light railway.

For those wanting to get closer to the countryside, there is an opportunity to bid for a family trip to a farm to experience next year’s harvest.

In Berwick itself, both the town’s rugby club and the football club are providing match tickets and hospitality packages, while the local boat company is offering a private river or sea trip for 40 people.

Several local businesses are offering gift vouchers for meals in restaurants or shops, and a Rotarian is running a bread-making day.

For those not necessarily planning to visit the area, the auction at www.jumblebee.co.uk/berwickrotaryclubonlineauction also offers a number of lots including rare whiskies, a personally inscribed novel set on Lindisfarne, online life-coaching and online mentoring from an actor to prepare someone for drama school auditions.

Denise Yates, the chair of Berwick Rotary’s Ways and Means Committee, said: “I think this is the first time Berwick Rotary has tried to raise funds from further afield than the local area.

“We are grateful to local people and businesses, as well as Rotary members, for their generosity in providing gifts and experiences to appeal to a wide range of people and which may make suitable Christmas presents.”

“We are still able to accept further donations of quality lots for the auction from individuals and organisations. Donors should email [email protected]”, she added.

On the auction website, Berwick Rotary says funds raised will directly benefit children and young people, families hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis, individuals pursuing personal development opportunities, local mental health initiatives, overseas emergency aid and Berwick’s Christmas Tree and its lights.