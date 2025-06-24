Members of two Berwick Rotary clubs from opposite sides of the world recently shared a meal and were able to learn something of the work each does to support its local community and work further afield.

Isobel and Mark Caulfield are members and past Presidents of Berwick Rotary Club in Victoria, Australia, who are touring Europe. They contacted Berwick Rotary as they were spending two nights in the town.

Isobel gave an impromptu talk on Rotary and her local area. She explained that the former town, which is now a suburb of Melbourne, was named after Berwick-upon-Tweed by one of the first European settlers, Robert Gardiner.

He appears to have been born in Dunbar in 1812, spending his early years in Berwick-upon-Tweed. By the age of 25, he had leased land for grazing sheep and cattle in what was to become known as Berwick, becoming a significant landowner.

From left, Isobel and Mark Caulfield, Michael Gallico and Julie Mulqueen.

Isobel explained that, apart from wanting to visit Berwick because of the shared name, a Berwick Rotary member Cameron Martin (who died some years ago) had visited her club to offer support following fires in the area.

The visit coincided with the annual assembly of Berwick Rotary at which chairs of committees outlined plans for the coming Rotary year, and the Rotary North East assistant governor, Julie Mulqueen, gave her assessment of Berwick Rotary’s performance.

“We were delighted to meet two Rotarians from one of Berwick-upon-Tweed’s twin towns and hear about the community and charity projects they take on” said Berwick (upon-Tweed) Rotary President Michael Gallico.

“All members of Rotary are welcome at any other club, anywhere in the world,” he added.