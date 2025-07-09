Personnel from Berwick RNLI have rescued two paddleboarders off Spittal Beach.

On Saturday, July 5 at 8.53pm, HM Coastguard requested the launch of both the Penny J, Atlantic 85 lifeboat and the Glenis Joan Felstead D-class lifeboat.

The report from HM Coastguard was that there were two paddleboarders being blown out to sea from Spittal Beach, which is just south around the corner of the estuary from Berwick-upon-Tweed lifeboat station. There was a strong offshore westerly wind at that time.

Crews that evening were as follows – Atlantic 85 lifeboat: Helm Michael Percy, Crew Malcolm Barnett and Christi Avril; D-Class lifeboat: Helm Michael Avril, Crew Shona Richardson, Sean Dixon and James Bird.

Both crews sped to the beach, where the crew of the Atlantic 85 lifeboat recovered both paddleboarders.

They were then taken to the Berwick Dock and handed over to HM Coastguard for further assessment.

Michael Percy said: “Paddleboarding at sea can be very dangerous without experience and knowledge. Pay particular attention to local tides and weather and what effect they may have, and make sure you have a means for raising a call for help and also suitable life jacket or buoyancy aid that’s in good working order.

“Let somebody know shoreside your planned location and durations.

“We urge anyone going to go into the water to please log onto the RNLI website, where you will find safety information regarding all types of water activities.”