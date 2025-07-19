Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI crew, including a young man out on his first rescue, recently rescued an injured person from the River Tweed.

At 8.10am on July 15, HM Coastguard requested the immediate launch of the Glenis Joan Felstead D-Class lifeboat after being notified that two people were in the water near the Berwick Old Bridge and assistance was required.

The crew responded immediately to their pagers, assembled and launched the lifeboat at 8.19am – arriving at the reported location as quickly as possible.

On arrival, it was assessed that one casualty required immediate assistance due to the time spent in water, plus reporting to the lifeboat crew that they had hurt their ankle.

Lifeboat D-class crew Corri Bettison, Michael Avril and Michael Percy. Picture courtesy of Berwick RNLI.

After a full risk assessment, the decision was to immediately transfer this person straight into the Berwick Dock. They were safely then handed over to HM Berwick Coastguard and the North East Ambulance Service for further medical assistance.

The lifeboat crew then went back to the second casualty, who had been able to return to a place of safety unaided and required no further assistance.

The crew consisted of Michael Avril as helmsman, Michael Percy and Corri Bettison out on his first rescue with the RNLI.

Corri had always wanted to join the RNLI, inspired by his grandmother Hazel’s dedication of nearly 16 years service as press officer and working as Shore Crew at Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI lifeboat station.

He also wanted to follow in his father Adam Bettison’s footsteps. He joined the RNLI in September 2023 as lifeboat Inshore Boat Crew and is currently working on his Helmsman Plan.