Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI received a call from HM Coastguard at 12.37pm on Saturday to launch both the all-weather Mersey and the D-class inshore lifeboat to go to the aid of a broken down RIB.

Both boats made haste to find the RIB, which was about one mile north of the Berwick Pier.

A Berwick RNLI spokeswoman said: “On arrival, Coxswain Robert Frost and Helmsman Michael Avril assessed the situation. The owner of the RIB had mistakenly put the wrong fuel into the boat, which had caused the engines to cut out.

The boat was towed to safety.

“Due to the engine failure and the risk of the RIB drifting into rocks or local shipping vessels, it was deemed for safety reasons to take on board the all-weather lifeboat two very young female children and their mother.

“The owner of the boat, with the father and son of the family, stayed on the RIB to help one of the inshore RNLI crew members John Campbell, who had climbed aboard the RIB, rig a tow-line to the all-weather lifeboat.

“Once the RIB had been towed to safety at the Carr Rock outside the lifeboat station, they were met by other lifeboat crew members and HM Coastguard and they all checked to see if everyone was alright.