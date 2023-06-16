News you can trust since 1854
Berwick RNLI message after noticing some teenagers were struggling when swimming across the river

With the warm and sunny weather set to continue this weekend, Berwick RNLI has asked parents and carers to reiterate the dangers of swimming in the River Tweed to their children.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:29 BST

This follows RNLI personnel noticing that some teenagers were “struggling” when swimming across the river whilst out on an exercise on Wednesday evening.

The message has been posted on the RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats Facebook page. It included the following: “As the crew were being briefed, it was noticed that there was a large gathering of teenagers by the Stone jetty.

“A significant number of them swam across the river to the Berwick side of the river. Some looked to be clearly struggling. Thankfully. they all made it back ok.

Berwick lifeboat station.Berwick lifeboat station.
“Our ILB crew launched on exercise and stopped at the beach to offer safety advice to the young adults. They were all in good spirits and having a great time in the sun. They appreciated our advice and carried on enjoying their evening.

“Could we ask all parents and carers to reiterate the dangers of swimming in the River Tweed, with regard to the currents and cold water shock. We wouldn't like to rescue or, even worse, have to search for a missing swimmer.”

