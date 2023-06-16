This follows RNLI personnel noticing that some teenagers were “struggling” when swimming across the river whilst out on an exercise on Wednesday evening.

The message has been posted on the RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats Facebook page. It included the following: “As the crew were being briefed, it was noticed that there was a large gathering of teenagers by the Stone jetty.

“A significant number of them swam across the river to the Berwick side of the river. Some looked to be clearly struggling. Thankfully. they all made it back ok.

Berwick lifeboat station.

“Our ILB crew launched on exercise and stopped at the beach to offer safety advice to the young adults. They were all in good spirits and having a great time in the sun. They appreciated our advice and carried on enjoying their evening.