News you can trust since 1854
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Loud bangs’ heard in search for missing Titanic sub
Titanic missing sub: US Coast Guard widens search as noises continue
Two injured and one arrested after stabbing at London hospital
Body found after police search river for missing woman
DJ confirms she will leave BBC Radio 1 after eight years
Inflation rate ‘stuck’ at 8.7% new ONS figures show

Berwick RNLI message after being involved in multi-agency emergency response for missing child who was found

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI has issued a safety message after being involved in a search for a missing 11-year-old boy, who was found safe and well, at the weekend.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 21st Jun 2023, 19:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 19:18 BST

Following a call from HM Coastguard on Sunday, June 18 at 6.10pm, the RNLI, Northumberland Swift Water Fire and Rescue, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service responded.

Local boat owner David Thompson of The Border Belle also joined in to help the emergency services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Berwick RNLI spokeswoman said: “A co-ordinated search was conducted up the River Tweed, then out of the Berwick Estuary from Spittal beach then south up to Cocklawburn beach.

Berwick lifeboat station.Berwick lifeboat station.
Berwick lifeboat station.
Most Popular

“Fortunately, the 11-year-old boy was located and was found to be safe and well, so all agencies were stood down.

“Heading to the coast or out on the water is a great way to have fun and stay active. But, if you're not careful, it’s a lot easier to get into trouble in the water than you might think.

“Conditions can change quickly and if you’re not prepared, you can easily get caught out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“As the warmer weather is set to be with us for some time and the summer school holidays fast approaching, the RNLI urges all parents to direct their children to https://rnli.org/safety – it includes life-saving information that will hopefully keep all children and adults safe whilst visiting beaches and water areas.”

Related topics:North East Ambulance ServiceNorthumbria Police