Following a call from HM Coastguard on Sunday, June 18 at 6.10pm, the RNLI, Northumberland Swift Water Fire and Rescue, Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service responded.

Local boat owner David Thompson of The Border Belle also joined in to help the emergency services.

A Berwick RNLI spokeswoman said: “A co-ordinated search was conducted up the River Tweed, then out of the Berwick Estuary from Spittal beach then south up to Cocklawburn beach.

Berwick lifeboat station.

“Fortunately, the 11-year-old boy was located and was found to be safe and well, so all agencies were stood down.

“Heading to the coast or out on the water is a great way to have fun and stay active. But, if you're not careful, it’s a lot easier to get into trouble in the water than you might think.

“Conditions can change quickly and if you’re not prepared, you can easily get caught out.

