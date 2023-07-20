At 2.14pm yesterday (Wednesday), HM Coastguard requested the launch of its Atlantic 85 lifeboat.

The Helmsman Michael Percy and Crew Robbie Skelly, Amy Faragher and Ken Surtees responded to the call saying a yacht was in difficulty 1.5 miles north of Holy Island.

They arrived at the 30-foot yacht the Susan Jay, with two people on board. They carried out an assessment and found that the propeller was caught on fishing gear.

Berwick lifeboat station.

Working as a team, they managed to entangle the yacht.

Michael said: “We managed it and then set them back on their way to Holy Island and Amble, but we stood by to make sure everything was alright before returning to station.”