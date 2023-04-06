Last year the charity confirmed that an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat, which has been extensively trialled, would operate permanently at Berwick to replace the all-weather lifeboat when it came to the end of its operational life.

Kevin Knox, RNLI volunteer lifeboat operations manager at Berwick, said: “Naturally, we’ll be very sad to say goodbye to our all-weather lifeboat Joy and Charles Beeby. She has served us proudly for 30 years, saving lives at sea and bringing loved ones back to their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be the end of an era for the lifeboat station and its volunteers, but as our all-weather lifeboat has reached the end of its operational life, we’re ready to start the next chapter of lifesaving in the town.

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI's all-weather lifeboat. Picture courtesy of RNLI/Nigel Millard.

“I’d like to offer heartfelt thanks and appreciation to our crew for their fantastic level of commitment and training that they have put in to familiarise themselves with the Atlantic 85 lifeboat. They have worked tirelessly to gain the necessary operational training on the new lifeboat and this is to be applauded.”

The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat will operate alongside Berwick’s smaller D-class inshore lifeboat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Mitchell, RNLI area lifesaving manager, said: “It will be a very poignant day when we wave goodbye to Berwick RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat and everyone will be saddened to say farewell.

“As she has reached the end of her operational life and we look to the future, the A85 will amount to an improvement upon our life-saving capability in the area.

“With a top speed of 35 knots, it is much faster than both the Mersey and the Shannon Class all-weather lifeboats; it can reach casualties more quickly and it also has a better shallow-water capability.

“We are very grateful for all that our volunteers do and are confident the Berwick crew will continue to maintain their superb life-saving tradition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad