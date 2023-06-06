Following the request from HM Coastguard, the vessel made best speed towards Spittal beach from the lifeboat station.

Thankfully, the two people made it back to the beach safely with the help of a local surfer.

The lifeboat crew made a sweep of the area to make sure all persons were accounted for. Also in attendance were the North East Ambulance Service and HM Coastguard.

Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI on their way to Spittal beach - helmsman Michael Percy and crew Amy Faragher and Paul Smith.

This callout came only days after the RNLI launched the ‘Float to Live’ campaign, which revealed that 32 per cent of people still do not know what to do if they unexpectedly get into difficulty in the water.

For more information about the campaign, go to www.rnli.org/safety/float

In addition, Berwick-upon-Tweed RNLI was tasked by HM Coastguard on May 31 at 12.40pm to assist a yacht that had got into difficulties.

The crew made haste on the Atlantic 85 lifeboat to the vessel, which was approximately six miles south of Berwick.

The 16ft yacht was being sailed alone. It had become entangled in lobster pot rope around the rudder and prop.

The crew on entering the water and on further inspection were able to free the rope from the vessel, enabling the sailor to make his own way back to Berwick as there was no damage to the vessel.