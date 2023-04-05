Two North East Ambulance workers reached the casualty after volunteers at Berwick RNLI were asked by the UK Coastguard, at 1am, to help with transportation.

On arrival at the harbour the crew were met by HM Coastguard Holy Island and taken to assess the casualty’s condition.

After treatment the North East Ambulance Service crew returned to Berwick onboard a lifeboat, returning to station just after 5am.

Volunteers at Berwick RNLI have been called out twice in three days.