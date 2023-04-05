Berwick RNLI and two ambulance workers called out to Holy Island in the early hours of this morning
In the early hours of this morning volunteers at RNLI Berwick upon Tweed Lifeboats were tasked with getting ambulance staff to Holy Island.
Two North East Ambulance workers reached the casualty after volunteers at Berwick RNLI were asked by the UK Coastguard, at 1am, to help with transportation.
On arrival at the harbour the crew were met by HM Coastguard Holy Island and taken to assess the casualty’s condition.
After treatment the North East Ambulance Service crew returned to Berwick onboard a lifeboat, returning to station just after 5am.
This was the second call out in three days for the crew at Berwick RNLI.