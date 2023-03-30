News you can trust since 1854
Berwick restaurant Limoncello's five-star rating is restored

A restaurant once again has the best possible score for food hygiene.

By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Mar 2023, 16:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 16:38 BST

Limoncello, based at 55 Hide Hill in Berwick, received just one star following an assessment last month. However, it turned out that there were issues with the building that was the reason for the low grade.

These issues were quickly resolved and after a re-inspection, it has been confirmed on the food standards website that the business is back up to five stars.

It had previously explained on social media that there was an issue with the ceiling that needed to be fixed and an issue with the area where the dishwasher is housed that needed to be sorted. In addition, it had a floor repaired “where one of the fabulous Limoncello chefs had dropped a (extremely hot!!) pan”.

Limoncello in Berwick. Picture by Alan Hughes.
A recent post on the Limoncello Facebook page said: “We are beyond delighted to once again have our usual five-star rating!

“Thank you to everyone for your continued support and love. See you soon!”

