Limoncello, based at 55 Hide Hill in Berwick, received just one star following an assessment on February 14.

However, there was a positive post from the restaurant on its Facebook page earlier today (Friday). Among those praised is a man named Sean and his “fabulous skills as a builder”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement includes the following: “We had an issue with the ceiling, which was being reconfigured as we wanted to install the most up-to-date technology air conditioning system to keep the area pure and clean, and this couldn’t be done without the changes to the ceiling. This is all completed now thanks to Sean.

“There was an issue with the area where the dishwasher is housed. All sorted, thanks to Sean. The door to the staff bathroom had recently been vandalised, Sean replaced this too.

“Finally, we had a floor repaired where one of the fabulous Limoncello chefs had dropped a (extremely hot!!) pan.

“We need to thank Alex Wood from the Northumberland County Council Food Safety and Hygiene team for his support and for confirming yesterday that we are once again fully compliant and continue with our five-star food standards rating – this will be updated on the system in the next couple of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad