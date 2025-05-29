People who live and work in Berwick have had their say on what makes the town so special to them.

It was named number one in The Guardian’s ‘happiest places to live in Britain’ ranking earlier this month with high praise for the strength of its cultural offer.

Darren Holleywell, Create Berwick project officer, said:“For anyone that lives or works in Berwick-upon-Tweed, the news that the town has been voted the happiest place in to live in Britain will come as no surprise.

“As someone that grew up in Berwick and continues to call it home, I’ve always been struck by the passion and pride people have for our town. It’s a place that has a distinctive history and a proud legacy, but the people that live and work here are writing a new story for the town – one that is steeped in art, culture and creativity.

Berwick quayside. Picture: Pictorial Photography

“Berwick already has an impressive list of cultural assets, including The Maltings, Berwick Barracks and Berwick Film & Media Arts Festival. Coupled with this is a thriving community of cultural and creative practitioners whose work covers the full range of art forms – everything from photography, music and fine art to performance, sculpture and crafting. They are part of the fabric of Berwick-upon-Tweed and help define who we are as a town and what we have to offer.

“I was incredibly proud to see Berwick’s cultural offer highlighted as one of the main reasons why our residents are so happy and content. For a small town we certainly have a huge amount to offer and now – through the Create Berwick programme – we have a unique opportunity to build on the town’s existing creative and cultural talents.

“Over the next two years, Create Berwick – working in partnership with the North East Combined Authority and Northumberland County Council – will position Berwick as one of the most distinctive, must-see cultural destinations in the country. We’ll do this by investing in arts, creativity and culture throughout the town and opening up opportunities for local people to start and grow creative businesses.

“We’ll ensure there are more affordable workspaces for creative people and businesses, we’ll provide opportunities for people to learn new skills in the cultural economy and we’ll deliver community and audience engagement that ensures everyone benefits from the culture-led growth of the town.

“As the title of Britain’s happiest place proves, culture and creativity isn’t just good for the economy of Berwick-upon-Tweed, it improves the lives of all our residents. That certainly puts a big smile on my face.”

Jackie Kaines Lang, Sheriff’s Lady, added:“Our decision to move to Berwick 15 years ago was quite possibly one of the best we’ve ever made. In this gritty and pretty little town we have found community, friendship, intellectual and artistic venues, opportunities and outlets in joyful abundance.

“Couple all that with accessible rail connectivity north and south (just 45 minutes to Edinburgh and Newcastle!) and the coast, sea, river and countryside on our doorstep – we feel very blessed!”