Those from the town to receive an accolade included the Holy Trinity First School Mini Police cohort. At their induction last September, in the presence of the High Sheriff, they ‘promised to serve’ and have been on the streets of Berwick noting and raising awareness of the speed of cars.

Berwick Youth Project was recognised for its efforts in the community.

The charity works with young people in providing advice, guidance and support on a range of issues, including housing and unemployment; advice and counselling for victims of sexual or drug abuse and social, educational and cultural opportunities.

Col James Royds, Margaret Shaw and Caroline Pryer. Picture by Verity Johnson.

There were also two special recognition awards chosen by the High Sheriff, Colonel James Royds, and presented during the ceremony at the Alnwick Playhouse.

One of the recipients was Margaret Shaw from Berwick for taking photographs on James’ first assignment in Berwick.

In addition, Canon Alan Hughes – a resident and former Vicar of Berwick – is Chaplain to the High Sheriff and the presentation was held in the presence of the Vice Lord-Lieutenant for Northumberland Caroline Pryer, a former resident of Berwick.

More than 150 people, ranging in age from eight to 80, attended what many said was a successful evening.

Col James Royds with Alfie and Emma from Berwick Youth Project. Picture by Verity Johnson.

James said: “The ceremony is all about celebrating the work of our volunteers and the charities that are supported by the High Sheriff of Northumberland.

“This year, 37 charities received at least £1,000.