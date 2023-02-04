The Spittal winner on Sea Road was thrilled when their postcode, TD15 1RN, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on February 4.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

Judie McCourt, Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a brilliant Saturday surprise for our lucky winner in Spittal! I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money and treat themselves to an amazing holiday.”

People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners each day.

Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds over the years for thousands of charities and local good causes.