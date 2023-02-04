Berwick resident wins £35,000 in prizes with People's Postcode Lottery
A Spittal local is celebrating after winning £30,000 and a £5,000 dream holiday all thanks to their postcode.
The Spittal winner on Sea Road was thrilled when their postcode, TD15 1RN, was announced as a winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on February 4.
The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.
Judie McCourt, Postcode Lottery ambassador, said: “What a brilliant Saturday surprise for our lucky winner in Spittal! I hope they enjoy celebrating the win and have lots of fun spending the money and treat themselves to an amazing holiday.”
People’s Postcode Lottery costs £10 a month to play and there are guaranteed winners each day.
Players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than a billion pounds over the years for thousands of charities and local good causes.
This draw was promoted on behalf of Postcode Education Trust, which supports global charities including War Child, UNICEF and Save the Children.