A Tweedmouth resident will jump from a plane to both raise money for a good cause and show her Nana how much she means to her.

Betty Campbell, from Edinburgh, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), specifically bulbar palsy, at the end of 2024. This diagnosis came after months of tests for issues with speech and swallowing.

Her granddaughter, Rachel Mclelland, has signed up for a skydive that is scheduled to take place in August in aid of the MND Association.

More than £1,000 has already been raised in donations at www.gofundme.com/f/3hnmj-motor-neuron-disease

Rachel Mclelland and her Nana Betty Campbell.

The 26-year-old told the Gazette: “I am on the MND Association Facebook page and it was my goal to do some fundraising for them this year.

“When I saw that the skydive was available, I jumped at the opportunity as this is something I have always wanted to do.

“My Nana is my best friend and very much the centre of our family. We all adore her.

“I can’t believe the amount of donations I’ve had already. I never expected this and I am so grateful.”

On the Gofundme page, Rachel explained that in Betty’s case, “bulbar palsy has impacted the muscles in her face, throat, and tongue, making swallowing difficult and taking away her ability to speak”.

She added: “Despite this heart-breaking diagnosis, my Nana continues to show remarkable strength.

“This cause is incredibly close to my heart. Nana has been the most selfless person in my life and I want to do everything I can to support research, improve care and provide services for people living with MND.”