Muriel Allan.

Growing up in Wooler as Muriel Kinghorn, she got married to her late husband Bob Allan and they spent many happy years in Whitley Bay bringing up their children Brian and Sandra.

She and Bob managed local hotels and when her children married and moved away, she started to play golf and spent a lot of time travelling the world.

In 1990, Muriel decided to move Berwick to be closer to her daughter and family. She continued to enjoy golf at Goswick Golf Club.

She has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She still lives independently in Tweedmouth and has good friends and great neighbours.