Berwick resident Muriel Allan celebrates a milestone birthday
Growing up in Wooler as Muriel Kinghorn, she got married to her late husband Bob Allan and they spent many happy years in Whitley Bay bringing up their children Brian and Sandra.
She and Bob managed local hotels and when her children married and moved away, she started to play golf and spent a lot of time travelling the world.
In 1990, Muriel decided to move Berwick to be closer to her daughter and family. She continued to enjoy golf at Goswick Golf Club.
She has six grandchildren and six great grandchildren. She still lives independently in Tweedmouth and has good friends and great neighbours.
At the tea party, her son and daughter in law – who now live in Houston, Texas – attended along with the rest of the family.