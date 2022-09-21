News you can trust since 1854
Berwick resident Mary celebrates a milestone birthday outdoors with family

A Berwick resident and her family went outdoors to mark her 100th birthday.

By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:15 am

Mary Birtwistle recently celebrated her 100th birthday on a sunny day in the town, where she lives with her daughter and family.

Several of her 11 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren attended – along with well-wishers and friends from her church, bridge club and local community.

Mrs Birtwistle’s bridge partner Christopher Smith presented her with a sonnet in honour of the occasion, which included the following.

Mary Birtwistle and family.

‘Today we mark the ‘ton’ of Mary B

Whose great and varied loving human life

Has flourished year on year for all to see;

To Mary on her hundredth date of birth

A lady much beloved and of great worth.’