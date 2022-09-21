Berwick resident Mary celebrates a milestone birthday outdoors with family
A Berwick resident and her family went outdoors to mark her 100th birthday.
By Andrew Coulson
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 10:15 am
Mary Birtwistle recently celebrated her 100th birthday on a sunny day in the town, where she lives with her daughter and family.
Several of her 11 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren attended – along with well-wishers and friends from her church, bridge club and local community.
Mrs Birtwistle’s bridge partner Christopher Smith presented her with a sonnet in honour of the occasion, which included the following.
Most Popular
‘Today we mark the ‘ton’ of Mary B
Whose great and varied loving human life
Has flourished year on year for all to see;
To Mary on her hundredth date of birth
A lady much beloved and of great worth.’