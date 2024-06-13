Stuart Birkett has been appointed as the new Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

A Berwick resident has been appointed as the new Vice Lord Lieutenant of Northumberland.

Stuart Birkett will support and assist Dr Caroline Pryer in her position as Lord Lieutenant – the King’s official representative for the county.

He has lived in Berwick-upon-Tweed for 35 years after growing up near Alnwick. A former RNLI crew member, non-executive director and charity trustee, he is currently an active volunteer for a number of local organisations and was appointed as a Deputy Lieutenant in 2010.

Following a six-year career in the construction industry, Stuart moved to a job at the Tweeddale Press Group in 1992. After the business was acquired by Johnston Press (now National World), he became managing director in 2002.

He progressed to the helm of the North East and then the Scotland divisions of the company. He joined Trinity Mirror in 2014 to head up NCJ Media in Newcastle before leaving to set up his own management consultancy business in 2017.

Stuart said: “I am deeply honoured by this appointment and very much look forward to doing all I can to support the Lord Lieutenant in her work across the county.

“I appreciate the wonderful vitality of the residents of Northumberland and look forward to celebrating their achievements in the years to come.”

Dr Pryer added: “I am greatly looking forward to working with Stuart, whose passion for Northumberland and its communities is evident from his extensive and varied work spanning many years.