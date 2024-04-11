Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Graham Burnett is one of the thousands of volunteers supporting vulnerable people, the NHS and healthcare teams across England. He hopes his efforts will encourage fellow Northumberland residents to step forward and give volunteering a go.

The service supports people struggling with loneliness and isolation by offering a compassionate listening ear through friendly phone calls.

The Royal Voluntary Service delivers the NHS and Care Volunteer Responders programme for NHS England, enabled by the GoodSAM app.

Graham Burnett.

Graham was inspired to give back out of gratitude for the support he had received during a challenging time in his own life and is eager to help others going through a hard time.

He said: “It has been incredibly rewarding to know that I have made a difference in someone’s day. Before my call, they could have been struggling emotionally or feeling lonely. A simple conversation can make a positive impact.

“When speaking, sometimes I notice a change in their voice as the conversation develops. You can hear the mood shifting and it’s uplifting.

“No matter who is on the other line there is always a point where you can find some common ground – that’s the most rewarding factor, the unexpected.

“I would 100 per cent recommend volunteering.”

For more details on Check In and Chat and other volunteer activities available, and how to sign up, go to https://nhscarevolunteerresponders.org