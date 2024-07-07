Berwick Rangers Women's team players put Rainbows and Brownies girls through their paces
Ebony Rigby and Laura Rowan from Berwick Rangers Women’s Team recently put the girls from 9th Berwick Rainbows and Brownies through their paces at the Astroturf where the team train.
It was another new Olympic sport for the girls to try as they work towards completing the Girlguiding Paris 2024 Olympic Challenge badge. They learned how to pass the ball correctly, dribbling, taking penalty shots and playing together as a team.
The girls had previously learned about the importance of nutrition for athletes and the Brownies had made a nutritious snack of trail mix for everyone to enjoy at half time. Ebony and Laura were given some to share with the rest of the team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.