The training session will go towards the girls' Girlguiding Paris 2024 Olympic Challenge badge.

Ebony Rigby and Laura Rowan from Berwick Rangers Women’s Team recently put the girls from 9th Berwick Rainbows and Brownies through their paces at the Astroturf where the team train.

It was another new Olympic sport for the girls to try as they work towards completing the Girlguiding Paris 2024 Olympic Challenge badge. They learned how to pass the ball correctly, dribbling, taking penalty shots and playing together as a team.