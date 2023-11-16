Berwick Rangers Juniors has reacted with delight after it was announced that the club has been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The KAVS is the highest award given to local volunteer groups – the equivalent of an MBE – and recognises outstanding work done in local communities for the benefit of others.

Berwick Rangers Juniors has been providing fun, inclusive competitive football coaching and training for four decades in and around Berwick. The parents of many current junior players were also members of ‘the Juniors’ in their youth.

The KAVS is only awarded to the very best of hundreds of nominated groups each year. It is a badge of excellence and a ringing endorsement of the club’s committee, coaches and dedicated volunteers that provide healthy, safe and fun sporting activities for youngsters of all abilities.

Members of Berwick Rangers Juniors.

Berwick Rangers Juniors chairman Steven Ingram said: “The committee and I are absolutely delighted to have been awarded the King’s Award for Voluntary Service, but this is an award for every member of our entire group – from the volunteers painting pitch lines on a cold winter’s day to the parents ferrying young players to-and-from matches and all our hard-working volunteers.

“Our thanks also go out to everyone in the local and wider community who have supported the juniors over the decades, which has helped us become the club we are today.

“And it’s something all our young participants should also be very proud of.”